Harrogate Theatre announces ticket prices to be frozen for this year's magical panto
There may be nearly eight months until the launch of this year’s magical family pantomine, Jack and the Beanstalk, the theatre had some good news for the young and young at heart across the Harrogate district.
Despite rising costs, ticket prices to book a seat for this must-see production are to be frozen until March 31.
But audiences better be quick because tickets are already flying out the door.
Last year’s panto, Beauty and the Beast, won rave reviews and sold out signs throughout its lengthy run.
That came as no surprise thanks to a cast which included panto legend Tim Stedman playing the role of Phillipe Fillop, Michael Lambourne as Baron Bon Bon and Harry Wyatt as Madame Bellie Fillop.
Scheduled to run from Wednesday, November 26 to Sunday, January 18, 2026, Jack and the Beanstalk tella the story of Dame Trott who has fallen on hard times.
She has no money, and her only child Jack isn’t much help either.
When Dame Trott decides to sell their precious cow Buttercup at market, they are tricked into exchanging her for just a handful of beans – and that’s when the magic really begins!
Audiences are invited to Jack on an epic adventure, packed with sparkle and jokes galore, which involves climbing a huge beanstalk to an enchanted land and protecting everyone from the ‘Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum.
To book for Harrogate Theatre’s panto, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-magical-family-pantomime/