Harrogate teen filmmaker shares Gaza children’s story in poignant new film

A Harrogate teenager who signed a distribution deal in Japan when she was just 17 is set to make a big impact with her moving new film about humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Former Ashville College student Ava Bound became the youngest-ever winner ever of the IMDb New Filmmaker Award in 2021 before signing her first distribution deal a year later with short film platform, Samansa Japan.

But the talented 19-year-old’s latest film is her most ambitious step yet.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ava partnered with a Palestinian production company in Ramallah to create We Are Here, Still - a powerful two-minute short film told through the eyes of children.

Ava, who is a film student at CAPA college in Wakefield, said: “I couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

“I’m not a politician or a soldier but I am a storyteller and, sometimes, that’s enough to start change.”

Such are Ava’s clear talents, We Are Here, Still was conceptualised and written during her flight to Morocco, where she single-handedly cast local child actors, sourced costumes, found locations, created the visual effects, and directed the shoot – all in just four days.

“It was just me, my camera, and a story I felt needed to be told,” she said.

“Children still play, still dream, even in the hardest places.

”That’s what I wanted to capture.”

Back in the UK, Ava edited the footage herself and collaborated with Filmlab Palestine for colour grading, with support from professional filmmaker Nour Abukamal in Bethlehem.

The results impressed Filmlab Palestine, which paid tribute to Ava’s humanitarianism, saying: “We are truly encouraged by Ava’s initiative to create an impact campaign around this film.

"We wholeheartedly believe in using art as a tool for advocacy and justice.”

The new film is set for international film festival submissions but can be viewed online from today, June 24 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=DgMIg2hFqmAjm1-D&v=Rjf54hYwBn0&feature=youtu.be

Ava hopes it will inspire upport for ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

She is also available for school visits and speaking engagements to encourage other young people to use creativity as a tool for change.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​