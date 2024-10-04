Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incredible Harrogate girl battling an ultra-rate form of cancer is at the centre of media attention today after an emotional embrace from Princess Kate at Windsor Castle.

When mum Vicky Robayna, a former teacher in Harrogate, last appeared in the Harrogate Advertiser in February this year, it was after the public had donated more than £25,000 in just five days for her teenage daughter Elizabeth Hatton who had been diagnosed with a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour.

The 16-year-old Harrogate Grammar School student, a talented budding photographer, has been undergoing chemotherapy after doctors discovered she had the aggressive and rare condition following abdominal surgery in January.

After doctors told her she likely only had six months to three years to live, her mum Vicky published her daughter's bucket list of photographic subjects on social media.

The moment the Princess of Wales hugged 17-year-old Harrogate Grammar School student Elizabeth Hatton at Windsor Castle this week. (Picture contributed)

Brave Elizabeth’s list included photographing a major West End musical, the catwalk runway at London Fashion Week, famous music festivals and professional models.

She never expected a royal encounter.

But this week she found herself with a surprise photographic assignment – a request from Prince William to photograph an investiture he was holding at Windsor Castle.

It seems the Prince of Wales had learned about the articulate teenager’s situation through his support of London's Air Ambulance Charity.

Royal encounter - Brave 17-year-old Harrogate student and photographer Elizabeth Hatton, centre, with mum Vicky Robayna, right, with William and Kate at Windsor Castle. (Picture contributed)

On Wednesday, both William and Kate welcomed Hatton to Windsor Castle for the event.

Not only did the royal couple pose for photographs with Elizabeth and her family, they took the time to have an extended chat with them.

After the unexpected meeting, The Princess of Wales and Prince William posted on social media: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us.

In response, Elizabeth reposted the photos on her Instagram, and wrote, "such lovely, genuine and kind people, I'm over the moon that my family and I had this experience."

Since then mum and daughter have been interviewed Britain and abroad, from the BBC to CBS News in America.

So rare is the Harrogate Grammar School student’s type of sarcoma, there are only 12 cases per year in the UK, 80% of which are in males.