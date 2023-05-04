Harrogate team to take on UK's most spectacular cycling event in memory of much-loved gallery owner

Held in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the 14-strong Harrogate team aim to raise money in his memory for charity by taking part in the Etape Caledonia – the UK's only closed-road cycling event - in just over a week's time

One of the riders, Nick Bradford, who is a property manager for DS Estates in Harrogate, knew the charismatic Mr Stewart, nationally-respected co-founder of 108 Fine Art gallery and keen cyclist, for more than 30 years.

"Andy was such a great friend and loved by all who met him. I admired him so much," said Nick.

Late Harrogate art gallery owner Andrew Stewart of 108 Fine Art with "Minotaur", oil on canvas by Paul Reid. (Picture by Gerard Binks)

"He always supported anyone who needed help and was kind to all.

"The idea to get a few old friends together and do a ride in memory of Andy was discussed after his sad passing from pancreatic cancer last April.

"Andy introduced me and others to the ride and we thought it appropriate to do this one as he loved it so much and it has very fond memories for a lot of us.

"He was 62 when he died but he was stronger at cycling than people half his age.”

The late Andrew Stewart of Harrogate's 108 Fine Art gallery, centre, celebrates completing the spectacular Etape Caledonia cycling event in Scotland in years gone by.

Taking place on Sunday, May 14, the Etape Caledonia starts in Pitlochry in Perthshire and offers breathtaking but demanding rides.

Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, the event was one of the favourites of the late Mr Stewart who made a huge impact on Harrogate's art scene - and beyond - after he moved to the town in the 1980s with his family.

Nick Bradford said Mr Stewart was a man of action who inspired others to act.

"We will be riding for Pancreatic Cancer UK to help find treatments and, hopefully, a cure for this devastating illness.

"Andy's wife Gillian and daughter Scarlett are doing the ride alongside we friends who remember Andy so fondly.

"He was the catalyst for so much"