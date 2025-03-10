Harrogate teacher's 'kindness, leadership, and passion shaped the lives of thousands of children'

Harrogate teenagers are embarking on epic trekking challenges in the UK and Nepal in memory of a beloved former primary school teacher who died from cancer after being a true “pillar of the community”.

A former Harrogate headteacher, Tim’s children, Jessica and Jack Broad, are set to fundraise in his memory by taking on the UK Three Peaks Challenge, scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.

Tim Broad, former headteacher of Western Primary School in Harrogate, was a pillar of the community, guiding his school to an outstanding Ofsted rating and providing reassurance to pupils and families during the Covid pandemic.

He had only two months to enjoy his retirement before his passing.

An inspiration in Harrogate - Late Western Primary School headteacher Tim Broad with his children, Jack and Jessica. (Picture contributed)

His impact on generations of students is reflected in the outpouring of tributes since his death.

Jessica said: "From the point of diagnosis dad survived just 37 days and declined rapidly.

“Pancreatic cancer is still one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with low survival rates due to late diagnoses.

"By taking on our trekking challenges, we hope to not only raise vital funds but to increase awareness about the urgent need for better research and early detection.

On his way to Nepal - Harrogate teenager Rafe Colman-Chadwick, a school friend of Jack and Jessica, who is under-taking a gruelling 15-day trek to Everest Base Camp, raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK in tribute to Mr Broad. (Picture contributed)

Also paying his own tribute to Tim Broad is Rafe Colman-Chadwick, 19, a school friend of Jack and Jessica, who is setting oﬀ on a gruelling 15-day trek to Everest Base Camp, raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK in tribute to Mr Broad, a much-loved teacher and community leader who inspired thousands of young people throughout his career.

Rafe’s journey is particularly poignant as the late Mr Broad undertook a similar trek in the Himalayas when he was in his twenties.

“Mr Broad was more than a teacher, he was an inspiration to so many people,” said Rafe.

"His kindness, leadership, and passion positively shaped the lives of thousands of children, including mine.

"I lost my own dad to brain cancer when I was 13.

"Mr Broad helped me tremendously, he was a great mentor to me and cheerleader at school and in sport.”

Donations can be made via the Broad family’s donation page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jessica-broad-1731246711846?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL