Harrogate teacher wins prestigious recognition from organisation launched by King Charles

A Harrogate secondary school teacher has won a top award from an organisation set up by King Charles.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National charity The PTI has chosen Lucy Hamm of Harrogate Grammar School for the Martin Roberts Prize.

The teacher of Geography in HGS’s Humanities Faculty received the prestigious award for outstanding new resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PTI, formerly The Prince’s Teaching Institute, inspires teachers and school leaders to become more effective, enthusiastic and influential by putting subject-centred teaching at the heart of schools.

Teacher Lucy Hamm of Harrogate Grammar School who has won the Martin Roberts Prize. (Picture contributed)

Providing high-quality professional development, the PTI’s sustainable approach to school improvement supports teachers to become experts in their subjects and pass on a love of learning to their students.

In 2023/2024 it worked with 504 primary and secondary schools in England and Wales and offered a range of courses aimed at teachers and school leaders.

The late Martin Roberts was a founding member of the Academic Steering Group of The PTI and was instrumental in the establishment of The PTI’s New Teacher Subject Days courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To honour his memory, in 2022 The PTI established the Martin Roberts Prizes to celebrate the best new teaching resources created by course participants at New Teacher Subject Days.

The Martin Roberts Prize 2025 winners

London Course

Biology – Rose Owen, Walthamstow School for Girls.

Chemistry – Beth Lingard, Hinchingbrooke School.

English – Roger Baker-Harris, Skinners' Kent Academy.

French – Emilie Jacob, North London Collegiate School.

Geography – Jon Ainsworth, Raynes Park High School.

History – Naim Faisal, Little Ilford School.

Physics – Ben Johnson, Skinners' Kent Academy.

Spanish – Francisco Polo Montes, Walthamstow School for Girls.

Manchester Course

French – Judit Radnoti, Dixons Broadgreen Academy.

Physics – Samantha Lord, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls.

Leeds Course

Geography – Lucy Hamm, Harrogate Grammar School.

History – Luke Murray, Leeds West Academy.

English – Neil Jackson, Leeds West Academy.

Created by the then Prince of Wales, in 2007 The PTI launched the Schools Programme in 2007 to recognise school departments that develop inspirational ideas and activities which enhance the teaching of Art, English, Geography, History, Latin, Modern Foreign Languages, Music and Science, regardless of their pupils’ backgrounds.