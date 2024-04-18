Harrogate teacher is making fantastic impression in boom sport of ‘padel’ in world championships for British team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Harrogate school Ashville College’s school head of tennis is currently in Spain competing against the best padel players from across the globe.

Thought to have originated in Mexico in the late 1960s, padel is a cross between tennis and squash played on an enclosed court with playable walls.

The balls are softer than those used in tennis and racquets are usually solid rather than stringed.

Harrogate teacher Sophie Cousins of Ashville College (left) and Angela Crossley, representing Team GB in the Padel Federation’s Seniors World Championships in Spain. (Picture contributed)

One big difference to tennis is that the serve must be below waist height – although quite a few renowned tennis players have excelled at padel, too.

As always, Harrogate is ahead of the curve.

One of the UK’s best players in a sport which is trending internationally after obscurity is Ashville College’s Sophie Cousins.

Sophie recently joined fellow Wetherby Padel Club coach Angela Crossley in the 16-strong GB team in the International Padel Federation’s Seniors World Championships

And they got off to the perfect start on Tuesday by beating Norway 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Sophie said: “There’s bound to be some tough opposition but it’s an honour to have been selected and I’m excited to have been invited to have join the squad for the tournament.

“Yorkshire has a tradition for turning out sportsmen and women who’ve excelled on the international stage.

"While Angela and I will be doing our best for Team GB, we’ll also try to do the White Rose proud.”

Padel’s international popularity grew significantly during the Covid pandemic as it’s possible to play indoors and with no physical contact.

Today, an estimated 25 million players participate in over 90 countries.

In Spain, padel is now the second most popular sport, second only to football.

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said Sophie’s success had been an inspiration for pupils, who have been cheering her on back in Harrogate.