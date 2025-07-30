Harrogate takes first steps to protect its interests in era of unitary authority at Northallerton

Harrogate Town Council looks set to pick up the mantle to “protect and enhance the great things about the town”.

The move follows the submission at the start of the year of an application to North Yorkshire Council by Harrogate Town Plan Forum to create a Harrogate's Neighbourhood Plan, to help shape local developments and protect its infrastructure.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum was formed in 2023 to to address the planning void left by the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council and protect the town’s 'crown jewels', including the likes of the Royal Hall and the Royal Baths.

But, once Harrogate Town Council was established in April of this year, Harrogate Town Plan Forum automatically ceased to be designated as the responsible body for producing a neighbourhood plan.

Now comes the news that the recently elected town councillors have agreed to set up a planning committee which will include the production of a Harrogate Neighbourhood Plan by a new subcommittee.

That subcommittee will consist of five elected town councillors and five members of the public initially from the forum membership.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Town Plan Forum said: “These continue to be exciting times and we now have an excellent opportunity to work directly with out town council to shape the future of our town.”

Harrogate Town Plan Forum’s interim committee officers are currently working with Harrogate Town Council to identify candidates for the subcommittee positions from the forum membership on the future protection of the town’s interests.

But it will be for the town councillors to decide who they wish to appoint and how that appointment process will proceed.

The Harrogate Town Plan Forum is a wide-ranging body which has previously engaged with a long list of civic organisations, charities, arts and business interests for their views.

To name just a few of the groups on that list:

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce Harrogate Residents Association, Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association, Knox Community Conservation Group, Bilton Community Centre, Red Kite Learning Trust, Knox Valley Residents, the Stray Defence Association, Friends of Valley Gardens, Harrogate & District Community Action, Harrogate Theatre, Long Lands Common, Harrogate Town Association Football Club, Disability Action Yorkshire, Harrogate in Bloom, Harrogate Hospital Radio, Saint Michael's Hospice, Bettys and Taylors and more.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum is now set to restructure itself to reflect likely future working arrangements on a neighbourhood plan.

All members of the forum are invited to a general meeting at West Park United Reform Church in late September where a proposal will be presented to approve an amended constitution which will give the forum flexibility to work with the town council as they lead on producing a town plan.

The road to Harrogate Neighbourhood Plan

March 2023: Harrogate Borough Council is abolished.

April 2023: The unitary authority of North Yorkshire Council is formed.

November 2023: First meeting of steering group of Harrogate Town Plan Forum.

June 2024: Harrogate Town Plan Forum starts the statutory process for the adoption of a neighbourhood plan.

August 2024: Harrogate Town Plan Forum submits an application to North Yorkshire Council to be designated as the ‘responsible body’ for a neighbourhood plan.

January 2025: North Yorkshire Council approves the forum’s application.

February 2025: Launch of fact-finding forum meetings to help identify planning objectives.

April 2025: Harrogate Town Council launched.

May 1, 2025: First elections for the council.

May 14, 2025: First meeting of the council.