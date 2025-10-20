Harrogate strongman Luke Richardson overcomes serious injury to wins Giants Live World Tour Finals 2025
The 28-year-old from Harrogate underwent major biceps surgery four months ago but returned on Saturday, October 18, to win the World Tour Finals in Glasgow.
It’s his second Giants Live title of 2025 after he was victorious in Europe’s Strongest Man in Leeds in April – the second time he had won that competition.
He sealed the title at the weekend by just two points in front of a crowd of 6,000 at the OVO Hydro and with thousands more watching the livestream online.
Luke finished ahead of the Czech Republic’s Ondřej Fojtů and fellow Englishman Andrew Flynn, while England’s Jack Osborn set a new British record for the log lift by securing the BADRHINO World Log Lift Challenge title with a 222kg lift.
Speaking after his victory, Luke said: “There's a reasonable likelihood that if I don't get hurt, I win - those are my stats.
“People are very quick to tell you that you can't do something, but I have proved time and time again that I do what I want.”
Along with all of Giants Live shows across the UK, the event is filmed by Channel 5 for broadcast over Christmas as part of the popular World’s Strongest Man coverage.
Full replays can be watched now at www.officialstrongman.com and tickets for the 2026 events across Yorkshire and around the UK are on sale now at www.giants-live.com/bethere