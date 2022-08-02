Harrogate streets burst into life as carnival makes its comeback

30th July 2022 Harrogate Carnival. Pictured the parade makes its way to Valley Gardens Picture Gerard Binks

Crowds of people showed up to watch the head-turning parade, which was bursting with colours, costumes and sounds as it made its way from St Peter’s Church, along Oxford Street, Station Parade, down Cambridge Street, past the Cenotaph and along Montpellier Hill before heading down to Valley Gardens.

The colourful, family-fun extravaganza filled the town full of the diverse tastes, cultures and sounds the world has to offer.

Carnival-goers were entertained with ensembles, music and dance groups from across the globe alongside local performers. The acts included the Leeds West Indian Carnival, Sweep of Swallows, Bare Brass Band, Houriat Belly Dancing, Actred Fan and STX from Close Act Theatre, Roo’d, Chinese Dragon Dancers and Magical Butterfly.

The organisers, Harrogate International Festivals, said they had ’not seen crowds in town like this since the Tour de France came to Harrogate’ while former mayor Mike Newby tweeted: “A great #carnival day today in #Harrogate. Fantastic atmosphere. Congratulations @HarrogateFest.”

30th July 2022 Harrogate Carnival. Pictured West Indian dancers on the way to Valley Gardens during the parade Picture Gerard Binks