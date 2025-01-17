Harrogate street where three shops in a row are closing down highlights tough situation for retail sector
Harrogate's high street may, in general, fare better than many towns across the UK but rising costs and a sluggish consumer spending is impacting.
When the much-loved independent gift shop Sophie Likes shuts after ten years at 36 Beulah Street on Saturday, January 25, it will mean three retail units in a row will be vacant on the pedestrianised street located near Station Parade.
Already closed down are Scope charity shop at 34 Beulah Street and The Disappearing Chin craft beer bar at 38 Beulah Street.
It’s an area of Harrogate which has bounced back before, most noticeably in 2019 when a blaze swept through part of the street, causing five fire engines to rush to the scene.
No one is forgetting that, statistically, Harrogate’s high street outperforms many others in terms of retail occupancies and vacancies.
When Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) measured last year it found that footfall in the first half of 2024 was still strong – standing at a total of 8,045,803.
It must also ne noted that, even during the Covid pandemic, Harrogate’s high street battled it out.
In fact, shop vacancy rates across the Harrogate district fell in the year up to March 2021, according to data provided by the then Harrogate Borough Council data.
When the closing down sale at Sophie Likes ends in just over a week’s time, it’s worth remembering that.