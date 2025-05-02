Harrogate star of Queen Extravaganza band to host charity gig at the Blues Bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented Harrogate musician who is known across the UK and Europe as the drummer in Queen Extravaganza is back in his home town to present a special gig for charity.

George Farrar, a professional musician, Royal Northern College Of Music graduate and drummer in Queen Extravaganza, is holding a charity concert for Andy’s Man Club and National Autistic Society at the Blues Bar on Thursday, May 8.

Called Stronger Together, this isn’t just a concert, it promises to be a powerful night of support and awareness.

On the bill is singer Gareth Taylor, his colleague in the massively successful Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May,

Harrogate's talented George Farrar, who is the drummer in Queen Extravaganza, is holding a charity concert for Andy’s Man Club and National Autistic Society at the Blues Bar on Thursday, May 8. (Picture contributed)

The rest of a packed line-up includes: Drop Leg Steppers, Hot Sauce, White Lupara, Danny Clement, Iain Hall, Jack Allen, Status Faux, Ed Balls, The Song Collectives, Pete Oliver Band, Craig Sharp-Weir, Adam Westerman (Nirvana Epic), LTAHB and more.

George said: “This will be a one of a kind event really for Harrogate as getting all these musicians together and in the same place is such a challenge in itself!”

Funds raised by The Stronger Together Concert will go to Andy’s Man Club, a charity fighting the stigma around men’s mental health, and The National Autistic Society, which helps support families with severe autistic family members.

A versatile musician, George Farrar started playing live professionally at the age of 13, playing venues across the country and attaining first-hand experience of the music industry.

He underwent his first tour at the age of 16 with Jersey Boys show The Ragdolls while studying A Levels at Harrogate Grammar School.

He now spends much of the year touring with Queen Extravaganza in the UK and Europe, playing 90-minute shows packed with Queen classics.

George has set a goal of raising £500 for the two charities but is appealing for donations even when people are unavailable for the gig.

"Any amount at all will help these wonderful organisations carry on the vital work they carry out,” he said.

Stronger Together will run from 8pm til late.