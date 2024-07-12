Harrogate star of Channel 4 TV series The Piano to perform in two fundraising concerts in aid of Dementia Forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you were among the millions of people across the country who were moved and inspired by Duncan Goodwin’s performance on The Piano, you are in for a treat this summer.

Duncan, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years ago but has carried on playing piano as a form of therapy, will be performing concerts in Harrogate and Ripon to raise funds for local charity, Dementia Forward.

Duncan, a former pianist at Bettys tearooms in Harrogate, appeared on the first episode of the hit Channel 4 series, performing his own composition “Theme for Fran”, a beautiful tribute to his wife of 42 years, at Manchester’s Piccadilly railway station

He quickly stole the hearts of viewers and Claudia Winkleman, who was adamant that he, and Fran, should go through to the final concert, where he performed for an audience of around 1,500 at Aviva Studios in Manchester – a dream come true.

Duncan Goodwin pictured with his wife, Fran

Duncan has been enjoying his moment in the spotlight, and he and Fran are often recognised out and about in Harrogate by people visiting the town on holiday, as well as locals.

He said: “The endorsement I received about my playing from being on ‘The Piano’ has been incredibly uplifting.

“I love hearing how people enjoyed my composition and my performance. So many say how the love story of Fran and I has been inspirational, which is so lovely.

“I hope this opportunity I have been given will inspire others who have similar conditions and will also raise awareness of the work of Dementia Forward.”

As regular volunteers for Dementia Forward’s Harrogate singing group, Duncan and Fran have chosen to support the charity through two fundraising concerts.

The first will be a solo performance at the Wesley Chapel on Saturday, August 3 at 7.30pm.

The second concert will be at St John’s Church in Sharow on Friday, September 20, where Duncan will be joined by with other musicians whose lives have been transformed by music.

Tickets for both concerts are priced at £10 and can be purchased via the Dementia Forward website – www.dementiaforward.org.uk/events/ – or by calling 01765 601224.

For dementia support across North Yorkshire, call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 or visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk