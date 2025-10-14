Harrogate Spring Water refutes expansion criticism and vows a '£2.3 million boost to the local economy '

The bottled water company at the centre of a long-running environmental controversy in Harrogate says it refutes opponents’ claims about its expansion plans and their impact on biodiversity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a key decision by county councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee over its final expansion plans expected in a few weeks’ time, Harrogate Spring Water has issued an official statement to explain its position and its argument that the plans would bring a 10% biodiversity net gain.

The company, which was family-owned before being taken over in 2020 by multi-national drinks giant Danon, denies that the loss of trees at Rotary Wood near its bottling plant on Harlow Hill represent a net loss for Harrogate and its environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether this in itself will in any way mollify fierce opponents of the plans who include the Save Rotary Wood Campaign, the town’s MP, local councillors and the Pinewoods Conservation Group is another matter.

Harrogate Spring Water’s plans will see it "invest in both the business and the community" and "create 50 new jobs, an additional £2.3 million boost to the local economy every year, and a commitment to respect the local environment". (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Spring Water’s statement

“Harrogate Spring Water’s plans will see us invest in both the business and the community.

"The creation of 50 new jobs, an additional £2.3 million boost to the local economy every year, and a commitment to respect the local environment are part of ensuring the right balance between economic growth and sustainable development.

“The planning application submitted in 2017 required no net loss of biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, we’ve listened to the community and committed to a 10% biodiversity net gain, which will be delivered in addition to the planning application requirements.

"This will be achieved through on-site and off-site planting and purchasing credits to support biodiversity projects.

“Following extensive community consultation, our plans include a new publicly accessible two-acre woodland, of the same size as the area impacted, connected to the Pinewoods.

"We have also committed to further tree planting, resulting in six times as many trees being planted as would be lost during the building process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also support any application for the new woodland’s designation as an Asset of Community Value, to ensure it is and remains an accessible, pleasant and environmentally diverse space for the people of Harrogate.”