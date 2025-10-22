Harrogate Spring Water mounts ‘last stand’ against sea of opponents over expansion plans

With just days to go until a crucial meeting Harrogate Spring Water is mounting a robust last-minute defence of its expansion plans buoyed by new support from North Yorkshire Council.

After years of growing opposition to the globally-famous water brand's efforts to up production at its headquarters on Harlow Hill - and a long-running dispute over its environmental impact - Harrogate Spring Water is launching what could be a last stand, politically.

Its hopes of finally winning the go-ahead received a late boost when North Yorkshire Council recommended the Harrogate-based premium water company’s plans to extend its bottling plant into neighbouring woodland should be approved by local councillors at next Tuesday's Harrogate and Knaresborough area planning committee.

Owned by a French multinational food-products corporation since 2020, Harrogate Spring Water says not only would its proposals boost jobs, it would also involve the creation of a new publicly-accessible two acre woodland.

Harrogate Spring Water argues its controversial expansion plans would create 50 new jobs and bring an additional £2.3 million boost to the local economy every year. (Picture contributed)

It argues further that public support for its expansion, which originally secured outline planning permission in 2017, is wider than its opponents argue.

The company says its ‘green’ credentials are also stronger than claims made regularly by campaigners, community groups and politicians battling its planning application.

Harrogate Spring Water’s arguments

1 The York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce this week reaffirmed its strong support for Harrogate Spring Water’s facility expansion plans, which reflects a broader wave of support from the Harrogate community.

Scott Jenkins, President of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce: “This expansion plan is a bold and forward-looking step for one of Yorkshire’s most prominent brands.

"Harrogate Spring Water is a true local success story, promoting Harrogate on the global stage from Royal Ascot to leading international airlines.

2 A Censuswide survey conducted among 200 local residents in Harrogate in June 2025 on behalf of Harrogate Spring Water shows 71% of Harrogate residents, who expressed an opinion, have a positive impression of Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans.

In addition, the survey showed 92% of residents said that a new publicly-accessible woodland, along with tree planting will adequately compensate for the initial loss of trees.

3 In 2020, Harrogate Spring Water became the first company in North Yorkshire to achieve B Corp accreditation, achieving the highest environmental and social standards.

Its bottles are recyclable and contain recycled content, and the site has been Zero Waste to Landfill since 2010.

Aiming for net zero emissions by 2050, the company has already removed 90 tonnes of material from its PET bottles – cutting CO2 emissions by more than 360 tonnes as of August 2024.

Harrogate Spring Water’s statement

A spokesperson for Harrogate Spring Water said: “Harrogate Spring Water has followed process and made all the relevant submissions within the timeframes stipulated for the Reserved Matters Application.

“Our plans will see us invest in both the business and the community. "The creation of 50 new jobs, an additional £2.3 million boost to the local economy every year, and a commitment to respect the local environment are part of ensuring the right balance between economic growth and sustainable development.

“The planning application submitted in 2017 required no net loss of biodiversity.

"Since then, we’ve listened to the community and committed to a 10% biodiversity net gain, which will be delivered in addition to the planning application requirements.

"This will be achieved through on-site and off-site planting and purchasing credits to support biodiversity projects.

“Following extensive community consultation, our plans include a new publicly accessible two-acre woodland – of the same size as the area impacted – connected to the Pinewoods.

"We have also committed to further tree planting, resulting in six times as many trees being planted as would be lost during the building process.

“We will also support an application for the new woodland’s designation as an Asset of Community Value, to ensure it is and remains an accessible, pleasant and environmentally diverse space for the people of Harrogate.”