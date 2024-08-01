Harrogate Spring Water boss says firm is nearly ready to resubmit its new expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MD of Harrogate Spring Water says the company is now “close to resubmitting” its expansion application with the end of August a distinct possibility.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser at the premium water brand’s bottling plant on Harlow Hill this morning, Richard Hall said the company had been listening to a wide range of community groups to address their concerns about the proposed loss of trees at Rotary Wood.

"We are close to resubmitting the plans,” said Mr Hall, who was appointed managing director of the successful bottled water company in 2022 when it was bought by international food and drink giant Danone, which also owns Evian.

"We believe what we are proposing in the reserved matters application is something that will meet the needs of local community groups and the needs of the Pinewoods area.

An artist's visualisation of possible future - Harrogate Spring Water says the company is now “close to resubmitting” its expansion application for a bigger bottling plant with the end of August a possibility. (Picture contributed)

"We have offered to work with local groups on the details if, and when, we receive planning permission.

"We want to demonstrate we are walking the walk, rather than simply talking the talk."

Harrogate Spring Water originally secured outline planning permission to build a large bottling plant in 2017, which remains valid, the reserved matters stage deals with its appearance, size and landscaping.

Previously, the company has said that a bigger bottling plant would boost the level of economic output generated – known as Gross Valued Added (GVA) - by around £2.3m a year to £6.2m a year, creating approximately 50 new jobs.

Despite consulting with a wide range of notable Harrogate civic groups, residents associations, councillors and angry green activists over the last 12 months, Harrogate Spring Water’s plans received more than 200 objections in a two-week period in February 2024 when it went live on the council’s planning portal.

But managing director Richard Hall is keen to dispel what he says are some of the less accurate rumours about the proposed expansion which have been floating around.

In particular, Mr Hall is keen to stress that the scheme to replace trees planted at Rotary Wood by Harrogate schoolchildren in 2005 will not involve simply installing a new field of saplings.

"If the proposals are the given the go-ahead the design of the new woodland wouldn’t just be a field of saplings,” he said.

"There will be a variety of trees of different ages, different heights and different sizes.

"We are working with experts in this area and we will do what they tells us to do.

"The new plans are an opportunity to design the area as the public would like.

"We would like to join up the footpaths across the Pinewoods, even if that means fixing some of the boggy ground.

"We want the new community woodland to be properly accessible to the public, including people with pushchairs."

Despite nearly eight years of fierce debate in which national personalities such as TV presenter Julia Bradbury have spoken out against the axing of Rotary Wood, Harrogate Spring Water says the latest version of the expansion plans will take into account the feedback it received to its initial revised proposals in summer 2022 and more recent feedback from groups including Harrogate Rotary Club and the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

And, MD Richard Hall says, the company stands ready to work further with the public to get the best results for the business, for the town and for the Pinewoods.