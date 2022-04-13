Harrogate Specsavers signs up to local NHS eye heath scheme

SPECSAVERS Harrogate has signed up to a local NHS scheme giving free eye care.

The Covid-19 Urgent Eye Service (CUES) scheme is aimed at those across the region who are experiencing urgent issues with their eye health.

Under the CUES scheme, those who develop an urgent eye issue, such as a sudden change of vision or a foreign object in their eye, will now be able to attend Specsavers Harrogate and their vision checks will be covered free-of-charge by the local NHS authority.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert May, optometrist director at Specsavers Harrogate, says: ‘The CUES scheme has been set up as we have the expertise and equipment in-store to deal with a range of eye-related emergencies.

‘This means we can help to relieve pressure on NHS Accident & Emergency departments while they continue to deal with the increased workload caused by the pandemic.

‘We’re seeing around one hundred customers every week through the scheme, which is definitely taking the pressure off the NHS’ services and waiting times.

‘If anyone does develop an emergency issue affecting their eye health, they can come to us under the CUES scheme without having to worry about incurring any costs too.’

It is recommended that everyone have their eyes tested at least once every two years.