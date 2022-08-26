Harrogate Spa Town Ukes raise £3500 for Saint Michael's Hospice

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last twelve months, the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have played at a number of events across the region to help raise funds for the Harrogate hospice.

Performances have included the Harrogate Summer Concert, Little Bird Made markets, various Christmas markets and back-to-back concerts over the Jubilee weekend.

Karen Bellerby, Chair of the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the excellent work of Saint Michael's, our chosen charity.

The Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have raised £3500 for the Saint Michael's Hospice

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We love to play and the collections and donations support such a worthwhile local cause.”

Tony Collins, Saint Michael's Chief Executive, added: “We are extremely grateful to the Spa Town Ukes for their remarkable fundraising support this year.