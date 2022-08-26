Harrogate Spa Town Ukes raise £3500 for Saint Michael's Hospice
The Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have raised £3500 for the Saint Michael’s Hospice to help make a difference to the work they do within the community.
Over the last twelve months, the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have played at a number of events across the region to help raise funds for the Harrogate hospice.
Performances have included the Harrogate Summer Concert, Little Bird Made markets, various Christmas markets and back-to-back concerts over the Jubilee weekend.
Karen Bellerby, Chair of the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the excellent work of Saint Michael's, our chosen charity.
"We love to play and the collections and donations support such a worthwhile local cause.”
Tony Collins, Saint Michael's Chief Executive, added: “We are extremely grateful to the Spa Town Ukes for their remarkable fundraising support this year.
"The money they have raised will make a big difference to our work vital supporting local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.”