Harrogate Soroptimists to hold Women in the Community Awards event as part of their work to transform lives

Taking place on Friday, March 8, this global day which marks the social, economic cultural and political achievements of women will see Harrogate & District Soroptimists recognise the female trailblazers of the past and present.

As well as celebrating the likes of founder member, Dr Kathleen Rutherford MBE, who was the group’s first president in 1933, and Mrs Mary Fisher MBE who became the first woman Mayor of Harrogate in 1949, the Harrogate Soroptimists will also be presenting their Women in the Community Awards as part of International Women's Day.

The theme of this year’s International Women's Day is #InspireInclusion and Harrogate’s event at the Wesley Centre in Harrogate tomorrow, Friday, is called Forging an Inclusive World for Women and Girls.

Women in the Community Awards - Harrogate & District Soroptimists are to recognise women of achievement past and present on International Women's Day. (Picture contributed)

Introduced by Pat Shore MBE, Harrogate SI president, the night will also see keynote speakers including Ruth Smith, Incoming High Sheriff in Nomination for North Yorkshire 2024-5; Ruth Healey, President of Soroptimist International of Great Britain & Ireland; and Susie Westwood, President of Soroptimist International of Yorkshire.

Founded 101 years ago, the Harrogate group is part of Soroptimist International, a world-wide service organisation for women who want to make a difference to the lives of women and girls.

Full of women of action who strive to improve the lives of women and girls through education and empowerment to enable them to achieve their potential, Harrogate & District Soroptimists deliver ongoing support to the

Local Women’s Refuge, Young Carers and Friendship Link Club Soroptimist International of Blantyre in Malawi.

The group shares its skills with Sixth Form College at Rossett School and has, for the last 18 months, welcomed students to attend meetings and get involved with what it does.

Internationally, Harrogate & District Soroptimists works with other organisations to purchase and deliver generators and solar lights to families in Ukraine.

Entertainment at the Women in the Community Awards event will be provided by The Stray Notes singers.