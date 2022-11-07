Harrogate Soroptimists’ boost for Harrogate Food Bank as demand rises by 48%

SI Harrogate member Maureen Ingleton hands over £800 after Great North Run to Dawn Cussons, manager of Harrogate Food Bank.

Maureen Ingleton raised more than £800 for the Harrogate District Food Bank after completing the Great North Run in a very quick time of just over three hours, the eighth time she has entered and completed the famous run.

Maureen presented the cash to Dawn Cussons, manager of Harrogate Food Bank.

This year has seen a 48% increase in people needing to act access food banks in the Harrogate district.

Donations were made through Just Giving and in cash and were added to by Gift Aid.

The money will support the food bank in purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Most food bank provisions is in tins for longevity fresh produce makes a difference.

Harrogate Food Bank is part of The Trussell Trust’s network of 428 foodbanks, working to tackle food poverty and hunger in our local communities, as well as across the UK.

The Foodbank Network was founded in 2004 in Salisbury.

In 2021/22, The Trussell Trust’s Foodbank Network provided 2,173,158 three-day emergency food supplies and support to UK people in crisis, 832,109 of them children..

Over the years, Maureen has raised thousands of pounds for various charities.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.

For more information about Soroptimism:

Website: sigbi.org/harrogate

Twitter: @soroptimist80

Facebook: @soroptimist80

