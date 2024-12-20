Harrogate solicitors mark superb year for its commercial property team with Partner appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate-based Raworths is ending an exceptional year of growth for its commercial property team with the promotion of two senior solicitors.

The promotions round off a year of expansion and industry recognition for the firm, which has been based in Harrogate for more than 125 years and employs more than 70 staff.

Heather Roberts, who joined Raworths as Legal Director in 2023, has been promoted to Partner and Head of Commercial Property.

Heather has more than 25 years’ experience acting for investors, developers, landlords, tenants and banks.

Harrogate success story - Newly-promoted partners John Carter, left, and Heather Roberts, middle, with Matthew Hill, right, Head of Commercial Client Services at Raworths. (Picture Raworths)

Recommended in the Legal 500, she offers a breadth of expertise from investment, development and asset management work to advising SME clients on their portfolio purchases and leases.

Since joining Raworths, Heather has been instrumental in the growth of the commercial property team, working across a range of clients including the expanding national retail portfolio of premium kitchen chain, Harvey Jones Home Limited.

She also provided specialist legal advice to Broomfield South SILC School – a specialist SEN education provider - working with multiple stakeholders including Leeds City Council, the Children and Families Directorate and the Department for Education, to successfully secure their new premises at the White Rose Business Park.

Senior Associate, John Carter, who joined Raworths in 2013, has also been promoted to Partner in recognition of the key role he has played in the team’s significant growth. John has developed trusted relationships with clients as well as his team and the wider firm.

He has provided high quality legal advice throughout challenging times.

John regularly advises landlords and tenants on commercial leases and other landlord and tenant matters, as well as acting on complex commercial property deals such as option agreements for large scale residential developments.

Key clients include Trustees of the Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, whose portfolio includes the 385-acre Thorp Arch Estate in Wetherby.

John is also recognised as an “Associate to Watch” in the latest edition of Chambers UK 2025.

The promotions will enable the specialist unit, one of the largest dedicated commercial property teams in North Yorkshire, to continue to expand in 2025.