Harrogate solicitor says he is delighted at new senior role at Leeds United FC

A leading Harrogate lawyer is returning to his roots with a major new role at Leeds United Football Club.

Peter McCormick OBE, Founding and Senior Partner of McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, is leaving his role as Chairman of the Football Board and Legal Advisory Group of at the Premier League to take up this new post of Executive Vice Chairman of Leeds United Football Club.

Mr McCormick said: “In some ways I have come full circle as I was on the Board at Leeds in the 1990s.

"I then went to the Premier League which meant I could no longer play an active role at Leeds.

"I am delighted to be back and look forward to being able to use the skills and experience I have gained over my time at the Premier League and the FA to benefit Leeds.”

Mr McCormick has worked with the Premier League for 11 years and before that as lead external adviser to the Board from 1996. He was interim Chair of the League twice, most recently for the seasons in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “He has been a trusted and valued member of the team for many years, and we are very grateful for his significant contribution over that period.”

In addition to his many roles at the Premier League, Mr McCormick was Vice Chair of the FA for six years and Chair from 2020 to 2022.

He is recognised as one of the leading Sports lawyers in the UK by the leading guides to the legal profession.

The latest edition of the UK Legal 500 describes him as “a true legend in the football world”.

Mr McCormick was awarded the OBE for services to charity on 1 January 2000.

He was awarded the Order of Mercy, in July 2016, by the League of Mercy Foundation, for outstanding voluntary service.

In 2008, he received the Lifetime Achievement in Business Award at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

He was the inaugural Chairman of Visit Harrogate, the Destination Management Organisation for business and leisure tourism in the Harrogate district.