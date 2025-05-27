Harrogate social entrepreneur Valentina Hynes joins King Charles at special VE80 service

An inspirational Harrogate businesswoman said she was “humbled to stand alongside those who have served” at a special event at Westminster Abbey attended by King Charles and the Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pioneering social entrepreneur Valentina Hynes said she was proud to be among the invited guests at Westminster Abbey for the VE80 Thanksgiving Service.

After attending the ceremony in the presence of King Charles III, Sir Keir Starmer, members of the Royal Family, and military veterans, the award-winning workplace wellbeing consultant said: “It was humbling to stand alongside those who have served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be reminded that legacy is not only about remembrance but also about the stories we choose to carry forward.”

Pioneering social entrepreneur Valentina Hynes said she was proud to be among the invited guests at Westminster Abbey in London. (Picture contributed)

Valentina Hynes is founder of wellbeing-focused social enterprise SVH Inc. CIC, an organisation which works nationally to improve mental health and workplace culture.

Earlier this year, she led Rooted in Action, a flagship International Women’s Day event in Leeds exploring how women need the right environment, support and nurturing to thrive.

A WISE100 UK Women Social Entrepreneur, Harrogate-based Valentina is also an Associate Fellow of The Royal Commonwealth Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after her momentous day at Westminster Abbey, she remarked on what she described as a "lingering silence”.

“As moving as the service was, I couldn’t ignore the lack of recognition for African and Asian soldiers.

"Their sacrifice helped secure the freedom we celebrate but their stories remain largely untold.

"It's a silence that has echoed through generations.

"It’s time we filled it with truth.”

For more information, visit: https://www.svhinc.co.uk/