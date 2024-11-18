Harrogate skin clinic owner's top UK award on week of family sadness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Green Hammerton based business has talked about winning a national award during a tough week of personal sadness.

Located eight miles from Knaresborough and 12 miles from Harrogate, Relax Renew Skin clinic had already made the top 20 in The UK Hair and Beauty Awards earlier in the year.

Now the independent business has gone one better by becoming a top ten winner in three categories in The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2024.

But the success comes at a sad time for owner Gemma Carlisle.

Located eight miles from Knaresborough and 12 miles from Harrogate, Relax Renew Skin clinic has enjoyed an award-winning 2024. (Picture contributed)

"Being named a Top 10 winner for this prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to excellence in skincare and facial treatments,” she said.

“After being recognised in the Top 20 of the HBA awards back in August this award just tops off my year.

"I was due to attend these awards in Manchester but, unfortunately, my mother suddenly passed away at the start of November.

“To wake up Sunday morning to this news was a much needed lift to a very tough week.”

The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK celebrate the phenomenal talent within the beauty, skincare, and aesthetic industry, honouring professionals for their dedication to being the best in the business.

This year’s event saw the Green Hammertonclinic come in fourth place for skin transformation, fourth place for acne transformation and sixth best Skin Clinic.

Gemma Carlisle said: “My clinic and my clients are my absolute world.

"I always strive to give them the best service possible.”