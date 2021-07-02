Harrogate sixth former thrilled to get Princess Diana Award

A sixth-form pupil at Harrogate Grammar School has been recognised in the Diana Awards.

Lella Halloum, 16, received the award at a virtual ceremony hosted by the Duke of Sussex earlier this week.

Ms Halloum, a sixth-form pupil at Harrogate Grammar School, was recognised along with 300 other young people aged 9-25, after she founded zStudents, a virtual program to motivate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impressive teenager has also spoken at the UN and is an ambassador for IBM, the computer company.

Ms Halloum is also a keen fundraiser and set up a donations and aid co-ordination group following the explosion in Lebanon in October last year.

Speaking after receiving her award, she said: “Having accepted this prestigious honour, it has given me a chance to reflect on what has been an anomalous year.

“I am proud to have found positivity at an unjust time in an unjust world, and remain determined to continue my voluntary work to campaign for youth inclusion, equity of access in our digital-first tomorrow and continue Diana's legacy to ensure that all young people are supported to make sure they reach their full potential.”

The awards were held to co-incide with what would have been Diana, Princess of Wales’s 60th birthday.

Established in the Princess’s memory the Award is supported by both Princes William and Harry.

Speaking after the virtual ceremony, Prince Harry said: “To all the 2021 Diana Award recipients thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion, your actions hold the potential to leave a life-changing impact. You are putting the ‘do’s’ behind the ‘say’s’, and this is the personification of our mother’s legacy.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.