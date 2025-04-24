Harrogate sixth form head shares her thoughts on exam season to boost students chances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate head of sixth form has issued a set of new 'key strategies' to support students as they approach the final stretch of their A-Level journey.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a week which has also seen the associate headteacher of another Harrogate school feature in The Guardian talking about the "mind-boggling complexities" of preparing students for exam season, Harrogate Ladies College's head of Sixth Form, Bonnie Christie is sharing her thoughts and providing guidance for Upper 6 students everywhere.

Mrs Christie said: “From creating effective revision schedules to practising past papers, students can head into their A-Level exams feeling confident and well-prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These key strategies can make all the difference during these final few weeks.”

Strategy and support for exam success - The Empower Programme is crucial to the development of Harrogate Ladies’ College Sixth Form pupils. (Picture contributed)

Confident and Prepared: Smart Strategies for A-Level Success

By Mrs Bonnie Christie, Head of Sixth Form, Harrogate Ladies College

1 Balance offers, revision and exams

Juggling UCAS applications and awaiting responses from universities while simultaneously preparing for A-Level exams can feel like a delicate balancing act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth Form pupils with Mrs Bonnie Christie, Head of Sixth Form at Harrogate Ladies’ College. (Picture contributed)

If a last decision is received on or before 14 May 2025, the reply date is 5 June 2025, except when using Extra to find a place.

Offers can motivate revision so celebrate receiving them, but let them fuel a drive to revise, especially if offers are conditional.

Keep revision a priority as although the UCAS decisions are important, A-Level exams will ultimately have the biggest impact on the future.

2 Plan a structured revision schedule

Mrs Bonnie Christie, Head of Sixth Form at Harrogate Ladies College, has issued 'key strategies' to support students as they approach the final stretch of their A-Level journey (Picture contributed)

With exams fast approaching, creating a structured revision timetable is crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Break down each subject into manageable sections and assign specific time slots to focus on each topic.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, pupils refer to bespoke teacher reports to identify key areas for improvement, which help effectively create a streamlined revision plan.

While it's important to focus on high-priority areas, remember to allocate time for rest and relaxation to avoid burnout.

Aim for consistent, focused study sessions rather than leaving everything to the last minute. Additionally, make use of self-marking with mark schemes and redraft responses to track progress and reinforce learning.

3 Make the most of teacher feedback

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now is the time to thoroughly review the feedback from teachers on mock exams, assignments, and coursework.

Reflect on their written comments and identify areas where further clarification or improvement is needed.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, our teachers remain available to help pupils, even after study leave begins.

Teachers are a valuable resource, and their continued support will be crucial as the final stages of exam preparation begins.

4 Stay organised with deadlines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to revision, not everything can be a priority at once.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of material, but the key is to stay focused and organised. Use a revision plan and tackle one thing at a time.

5 Maintain your wellbeing

It’s easy to get caught up in stress during this busy period, so taking care of mental and physical health is vital.

Getting enough sleep, eating well, and making time for exercise and relaxation is so important. If feeling overwhelmed, reach out to someone — whether it’s a teacher, tutor, or friend — for support.

Where possible, get some fresh air every day.

6 Proactively engage in the process

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This period is a transitional time into young adulthood, and a key characteristic of the young people we want to develop is confidence to proactively engage and contribute to their learning process.

We are fortunate at Harrogate Ladies’ College to have small class sizes, which enables us to develop these skills directly and consistently.

Lower 6 Enrichment Week and Careers Fairs are fantastic opportunities for Sixth Form students to engage with various higher education institutions and prospective employers.

The Empower Programme at Harrogate Ladies' College has been instrumental in preparing Year 13 students for the upcoming exam months and their transition into university.

As a UK leading independent school based in Harrogate, we are proud to offer dedicated facilities, lifelong support a bespoke Oxbridge program to ensure our pupils have the best chance of success.