Harrogate sisters set to shed their locks in sponsored charity hair cut to raise money for Candlelighters

On Wednesday (December 7), Holly and Heidi Hair, who have been growing their hair for more than a year, are hoping to raise £2,000 for children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, by having their 34cm blonde tresses cut to make real-hair wigs.

The pair, both Ashville College pupils, are doing this to show solidarity with their friend, Sophia Felgate, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2018, aged just three.

Sophia finished treatment in August 2020, but in November 2021, her parents received the heart-breaking news that her cancer had returned.

As a result of her treatment, Sophia has lost her hair, which is what spurred Holly and Heidi to raise money in honour of their friend.

Their hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for girls like Sophia, who have suffered hair loss as part of an illness.

Daniella, the girls’ mum, said: “The girls have been friends with Sophia all their lives, and not being able to see her during her treatment was very difficult for them.

“We had to explain that when they could eventually see Sophia, she would be wearing a wig as hair loss was a side-effect of her chemotherapy.

“They were full of questions as to her illness, and both wanted to give Sophia some of their own hair.

"Like most girls, they are incredibly proud of their hair, so cutting off most of it is a big deal for them.

"Whilst their hair won’t go to Sophia, and they know this, it will go to help other children.”

Asa Firth, Head of Ashville Prep School, added: “We are incredibly proud of Holly and Heidi, who are showing incredible kindness by honouring and supporting their friend Sophia.

“As well as donating their hair to the Little Princess Trust, the girls are aiming to raise an amazing sum for Candlelighters, and they are being supported in this by their classmates, friends and family.”