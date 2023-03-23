News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
4 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
2 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
16 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
17 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing

Harrogate sight loss charity Henshaws praises BBC after visually impaired contestant on The Wheel wins £45,000

Harrogate-based sight loss charity Henshaws has praised the BBC after a contestant with a visual impairment on its popular TV game show The Wheel won £45,000 when he correctly answered a question on artwork he had never seen.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:47 GMT- 2 min read

The popular Toby Addison used humour when talking about his visual disability, helping to break down stigma.

“I am fully blind, or what we call fully blind,” Toby, a university student from Chichester, told the programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s a spectrum so I’m 96% blind and I can see lights.

"At Henshaws, we believe in the art of the possible and providing people with the tools they need to live life to the full in the way they want to,” said Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws in Harrogate.
"At Henshaws, we believe in the art of the possible and providing people with the tools they need to live life to the full in the way they want to,” said Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws in Harrogate.
"At Henshaws, we believe in the art of the possible and providing people with the tools they need to live life to the full in the way they want to,” said Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws in Harrogate.
Most Popular

"I can tell the studio lights are on, can’t see you (host, Michael McIntyre), can’t see anyone around the wheel, so sorry if I was staring at you with weird eye contact. Not my fault.”

Praising Toby, Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws, said: “We’re delighted such a popular TV show featured Toby and that he was able to highlight his experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At Henshaws, we believe in the art of the possible and providing people with the tools they need to live life to the full in the way they want to.”

"It’s important that all game shows are as inclusive as they can be because Toby shows that disability is no block to being triumphant.

“It’s great the BBC have given him a platform.

"We look forward to seeing more people with visual impairments on game shows in the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby won £45,000 on the show after being asked by host, former Britain’s Got Talent judge, Michael McIntyre: “Which of these artists has won the Turner Prize in the 21st Century?”

The possible answers were given as: “Grayson Perry, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst or Amish Kapoor”.

But Toby admitted he had never seen any of the works of art, telling viewers, jokingly: “Blind people don’t like art.”

Toby was born visually impaired from a genetic condition and was partially sighted until he went fully blind aged 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has a popular TikTok account, with a following of more than 240,000.

His videos regularly attract likes and views, and some have gone viral.

For more information or to donate to Henshaws, visit: www.henshaws.org.uk

BBCHenshawsHarrogateChichester