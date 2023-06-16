Harrogate shows its support for refugees as charities and firms like Bettys come together for Refugee Week

Running from Monday, June 19 t Sunday, June 25, Refugee Week is a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

In the lead up to the event, local charity Mind in Harrogate District at the Acorn Centre hosted an employability presentation by Bettys & Taylors for a local Ukrainian support group.

Following on from that, next Monday will see Adam Nicholas, a dedicated Ukrainian Support Worker from North Yorkshire Citizens Advice, visiting the support group at the Acorn Centre to offer help on any key talking points.

Mind in Harrogate District has been working for over a year with partners in the local community to provide support and services for refugees and asylum seekers. The Ukrainian Group takes place every Monday at 7pm at the Acorn Centre.

Any members of the Ukrainian Community are welcome to join – there is no need to pre-book, just turn up.

The charity is working with the Harrogate City of Sanctuary, Chain Lane Community Centre, The Orb Creative Arts Ltd, Claro Enterprises Ltd and North Yorkshire Citizens Advice and Law Centre to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers in the district get the support and information that they need.

Tina Chamberlain, CEO of Mind in Harrogate District, said: “Since April 2022 we have been supporting Ukranian refugees by providing dedicated time and space in our centre in Harrogate to offer a warm, comfortable safe place for a support group and their hosts to meet and offering space for other support organisations to offer their services.

"Following this work we are now developing this work to enable Syrian and Afghan refugees and also refugees from Hong Kong to access the same services.”

“Working with our community partners we provide community services such as walking groups, gardening/allotments groups, conversational English lessons, and counselling about mental health issues, with the provision of separate safe space for accompanied children.”