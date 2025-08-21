Harrogate shop helps legendary bakers mark incredible 140 years of trading

A Harrogate bakery shop has been taking part in 140th celebrations for Yorkshire’s oldest family bakery chain.

The original Cooplands Bakery opened its doors in 1885 as a pork pie butcher and pie maker.

A firm part of the community since then, the shop’s success over the decades has seen it grow into a craft bakery with two manufacturing sites and more than 150 shops, including in Harrogate.

Caroline Jones, Cooplands Bakery Customer and Marketing Director, said: “140 years is a significant milestone for us.

"It was important we marked this by celebrating with colleagues and customers.

"We have had a month of activity in our shops, where we have been celebrating with colleagues.

"We also did a random draw and gave 140 of our colleagues an extra day’s holiday.”

Located on Beulah Street, the Harrogate Cooplands Bakery has played its part in the store’s celebrations across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottingham and the Northeast which has culminated in one final fun-filled weekend.

Caroline Jones said: "Our shops have been celebrating by dressing up and getting out into their local communities.

"We have been out in Scarborough serving up delicious treats and our famous cheese straws for customers.

"It’s been a fantastic way to celebrate our 140th birthday.

"We are now looking forward to the next 140 years.”

Recent accolades in the run-up to the store’s anniversary include winning a Great Taste Award for their pork pies in 2023.

The business has also been shortlisted for the Bakery Industry awards in October.