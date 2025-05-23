Harrogate set to host the 'go-to night out for the post-clubbing generation'

A popular Harrogate event hailed as the “the go-to night out for the post-clubbing generation” is to return shortly with a fascinating night of thought-provoking guest speakers.

The latest Berwins Salon North will take place at 7.30pm in The Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, June 5.

The three experts this time around in this unique cabaret-style setting, will be exploring stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of organisers Harrogate International Festivals, said: “This is not your typical night out.

"Expect to leave with your mind buzzing and your interest well and truly piqued!”

Each speaker will present a 25-minute set interspersed with intervals allowing audience members time for a chat with friends, get a signed book from the speakers, or grab a drink at the bar.

The speakers will include the following:

Jonathan Ainscough, who leads English National Opera’s award-winning Breathe project working with Long Covid patients.

Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry at University College London, the lead author of a landmark study into the theory of serotonin and depression.

Sociolinguistics expert Dr Haru Yamada, who has made it her mission to champion listening as part of everyday life.

Associate Director of the event’s long-time sponsors, Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Berwins Salon North always tackles interesting and thought-provoking topics that get people talking and I’m sure this latest trio of guests will do just that."

Tickets are available from: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/berwins-salon-north/

Or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.