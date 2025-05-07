Harrogate set for 'unforgettable weekend' as Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival make its return this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The acclaimed Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival is to return to Harrogate for its second year for a weekend of “unmissable entertainment”.

A homegrown event, Odyssey is the brainchild of Phase 4 Computers, Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists.

Running at the Old Swan Hotel on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, 2025, the festival is built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts.

This year, the event is to introduce a new Toy Section, in partnership with ToyLand Toy Shop, which will add to this unmissable weekend of entertainment for all the family.

Visitors can explore retro gaming, arcade machines, AAA titles, competitive gaming, and exclusive merchandise stalls, while also discovering tabletop games, rare collectables, and hands-on toy experiences.

Rich Towers-Forth, festival organiser and owner of Phase 4 Computers, "Odyssey is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of gaming culture, built by and for enthusiasts.

"With an incredible mix of gaming, toys, and a town-wide treasure hunt, Odyssey 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend for gamers, collectors, and families alike."

In the build-up to Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival, organisers are to launch a Pre Festival Special Event - a Free Collectors Card Treasure Hunt.

Working with Harrogate BID and Bilton Grange School, the public are invited to take part in a free, town-wide treasure hunt.

Hidden across Harrogate town centre will be eight exclusive collector’s cards featuring unique Harrogate-themed superheroes, designed by local schoolchildren, waiting to be discovered.

Each card is tucked away in local venues, encouraging participants to explore cafés, shops, and community spaces while hunting for these special collectables.

But can anyone find them all before the festival begins?

Odyssey Festival 2025 Highlights

Retro Video Gaming & Arcade Machines

AAA Titles & Competitive Gaming

Merchandise Stalls & collectables

Food & Drink for All Gamers

New Toy Section by ToyLand Toy Shop

Collectors Card Treasure Hunt – Sponsored by Harrogate BID

Ticket Information

Tickets for Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival are available now.

Secure your spot for a weekend of gaming, toy discoveries, and community fun in the heart of Harrogate.

To book online, visit: www.odysseygamingfestival.co.uk