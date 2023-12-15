Harrogate set for another 146 new homes on Otley Road as northern developer moves into town

Plans have been submitted to build 146 new homes in Harrogate by a developer entering the North Yorkshire housing market for the first time.

Story Homes has submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council for a residential development on land east of Otley Road.

If approved, the plans would see a joint venture between Story Homes, which is well-established in Cumbria, the north west and north east, and Home Group, one of the UK’s largest housing associations.

The plans include provision for 40% affordable housing, extensive areas of landscaped open space and the generation of more than £500,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The site is allocated in the Harrogate Borough Council Local Plan as a housing commitment site (ref. 73) alongside the sites to the east, south and southeast (refs. H71, H72 and H56).

Two of these sites have been completed and the other is subject to a live planning application.

The site already has planning permission won by Home Group for the construction of 135 new dwellings which was approved in September 2021 under ref. 17/01399/REMMAJ.

It is proposed that the proposals that form this new application would replace the approved scheme.

The joint venture will see Story Homes build all 146 new homes at the site.

While they will be responsible for selling the open market homes, Home Group will take responsibility for the affordable properties.

The Otley Road scheme proposes a mix of high quality, high specification homes designed for modern living, with open plan living spaces and enviable kerb appeal.

Hannah Richins, Planning Manager for Story Homes North West said: “I’m delighted to be part of the team working on this project.

"This is our first site in North Yorkshire and it’s an exciting time for our business as we introduce our beautifully crafted homes into a new housing market.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Home Group and North Yorkshire Council to deliver a high-quality scheme we are all proud of.”

Home Group, under its brand Persona Homes, has already delivered over 220 homes on Skipton Road in the town.