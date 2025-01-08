Harrogate secondary school reopens today as more than 2,000 pupils return to their classes
After nearly 24 hours of snow at the weekend followed by plunging temperatures, Harrogate Grammar School took the decision on Monday morning not to open on safety grounds.
A statement issued by the school at the start of the week said: “Having assessed the conditions at school, on the surrounding pavements and side roads, we have taken the difficult decision to close the school today.
"This is to ensure everyone's safety."
But as life slowly gets back to normal across Harrogate, despite the continuing winter conditions, today, Wednesday, Harrogate Grammar School announced it had reopened.