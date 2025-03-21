Harrogate secondary school has the 'most improved attendance' record in North Yorkshire

A Harrogate secondary school has thanked parents after it was named as having the “most improved attendance in North Yorkshire”.

In a new report released this week, Harrogate High School has been shown to have improved attendance by 2.8 percentage points since this time last year.

The report by the Department for Education names Harrogate High School as the most improved Academy in North Yorkshire for attendance.

Jane Wearing, Harrogate High School’s Deputy Head and Designated Safeguarding Lead, said "We are delighted that the commitment to attendance from our community has been recognised.

"We would like to thank parents for continuing to support Harrogate High school in promoting excellent attendance for all our students."

The positive news for this Harrogate secondary school, whose new building and enhanced facilities were opened in 2017, comes at a time when there is increasing concern at a national level that absences in school are widening the gap in attainment for disadvantaged students

Figures show that, nationally, only 18% of students with attendance below 90% in Year 6 go on to get 5 GCSEs.

It’s a different story at Harrogate High School.

In Year 10 and 11 at Harrogate High School, those with 95%+ attendance gained positive progress scores of a third of a grade or more, in accord with government measures that show that a child has outperformed their expected trajectory.

"Everywhere we turn there are statistics supporting our message that good attendance creates good outcome,” said Mrs Wearing.

Head of Academy at Harrogate High School, Sukhraj Gill, said, "Our attendance team meets with huge numbers of parents to support and improve attendance in collaboration with the child and family.

"This is all part of our ongoing efforts to improve communication and streamline processes.

"The strategies that are now in place will ensure that our students at Harrogate High School have the best chance of a good education."

Harrogate High School is part of Northern Star Academies Trust, a growing multi-academy trust comprising 15 schools which also includes New Park Primary Academy, Starbeck Primary Academy and Hookstone Chase Primary School.

More information at: https://www.harrogatehighschool.co.uk/