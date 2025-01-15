Harrogate schools unveil new appointment in top role at multi-academy trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Harrogate schools has announced a major appointment in a senior role

The Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust made up of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire, including Harrogate Grammar School and Western Primary School, said it is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Timmis OBE as Chief Operating Officer (COO), who boasts a distinguished career spanning the military and education sectors.

Prior to his work in education, Mr Timmis served in the British Army for 29 years, culminating in senior roles including Deputy Chief of Staff 1st (UK) Division based in York and as a Regimental Commanding Officer in 3rd (United Kingdom) Division.

He also led strategic operations supporting multi-national military and civilian personnel and contributed to international peace and security initiatives, including mentoring at the Afghan National Army Officers’ Academy.

Jonathan Timmis OBE has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Red Kite Learning Trust in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

He is a passionate advocate for diversity, with extensive experience fostering career opportunities for women in the military and is deeply committed to promoting mental health wellbeing.

Red Kite Learning Trust CEO, Richard Sheriff, said: “Jonathan’s exceptional leadership record and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as a Trust.

"His strategic vision and commitment to excellence will strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding education and opportunities for all."

Speaking after his appointment, Jonathan Timmis said: "I am absolutely delighted to join Red Kite Learning Trust at such an exciting time.

"This Trust’s focus on collaboration, integrity, and respect aligns perfectly with my own values."