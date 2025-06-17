Harrogate school's 'remarkable achievement' as wins Heart of the Community award

A Harrogate secondary school says it is “very proud” to become the first school in Yorkshire to achieve the Heart of the Community Gold Award for supporting a scheme that does to much to save lives.

Headteacher at Rossett School, Mr Tim Milburn, said: “This award is more than a badge; it’s proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together.

"We are immensely proud of our First Aid Lead, Helen Rogers, and everyone who supported this campaign.

"It’s an honour to lead a school that takes its role in the community so seriously.”

Heart of the Community Gold Award - Helen Rogers, Rossett School’s now-retired but much-respected First Aid Lead, with pupils at the Harrogate school. (Picture contributed).

Presented by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS),the Heart of the Community Gold Award recognises outstanding commitment to CPR education, access to defibrillation, and wider community health awareness.

Rossett School’s efforts were hailed by Jason Carlyon, the YAS’s Community Engagement Manager, as a “remarkable achievement”.

The school’s many achievements include:

Funding two defibrillator cabinets, two of which are available to the public 24/7, one at the school’s Sports Centre and another at the Rossett Adult Learning Centre.

Delivered CPR training to pupils.

Fundraised for Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.

Rossett School’s journey began back in 2014, when students raised funds through a sponsored resuscitation event to install a public defibrillator in Starbeck.

Since then, the school has participated in Restart a Heart Day for 11 consecutive years, embedding life-saving education into its culture.

More recently, under the leadership of Helen Rogers, Rossett School’s now-retired but much-respected First Aid Lead, the school launched a comprehensive campaign to enhance emergency preparedness on-site and in the wider community.

Helen’s vision was to not only improve facilities but to make lifesaving knowledge and tools accessible to everyone in the community.

"This campaign has shown how powerful a community can be when we work together for something that truly matters,” said Helen.

"Teaching CPR and first aid has always been close to my heart.

"I’m so proud that Rossett students, and the wider community, now have the knowledge and equipment that could one day save a life.

"I couldn’t have thought of a better way to end my time at the school.”