Harrogate school's new appointment saw teaching as a calling from a young age

A Harrogate school has appointed a new deputy head who “saw teaching as a calling from a young age.”

Abigail Hiley is to join Ashville College after eight successful years at Harrow International School in Hong Kong, where she developed a passion for integrating digital technologies to enhance teaching and learning.

She has also taught in the UK and Dubai, building a broad perspective on excellent global education practices.

Working alongside Phil Soutar, Head of Prep School, and senior leaders, Ms Hiley is eager to build on Ashville College’s rich and diverse curriculum.

She will focus on embedding essential, transferable skills to prepare pupils for the challenges of the modern world, while also driving forward the use of technology in the classroom.

In addition, she will play a key role in fostering professional development among Ashville teachers.

“It’s an exciting time to join Ashville and I’m looking forward to enhancing the learning opportunities for pupils here,” said Ms Hiley.

"The warm welcome from the Ashville families and the wider Harrogate community has been wonderful.”

Ms Hiley said her journey into education began early.

“I knew teaching was my calling from a young age,” she said.

“After starting my career in the UK, I became fascinated by the opportunity to work internationally and experience different cultures, which greatly enriched my professional life.”

Phil Soutar, Head of Prep School, said: “We’re delighted to have Abigail on board.

"Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow, with over 45 new pupils joining this term alone.

"Her leadership will undoubtedly help us go from strength to strength.”

Although Ms Hiley’s time in Hong Kong allowed her to explore varied educational practices across Asia, the pull of home brought her back to the UK.

"I’m excited to be part of a school that is deeply rooted in the community and strives to be the independent school of choice in the region,” she said.

"Ashville’s commitment to excellence really resonates with me.”

An Open Morning will take place on September 28 to find out more about the school.

To book a place, visit: https://www.ashville.co.uk/