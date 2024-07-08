Harrogate schools launch new foundation to improve lives of children facing 'challenging circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s biggest schools trust is launching a new foundation to improve “the life experiences of disadvantaged young people”.

Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust made up of 14 schools including Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School, Western Primary School and more, says the new Red Kite Foundation is designed to enhance the life experiences and opportunities of children in its care facing challenging circumstances.

Steve Howell, former CFO of Red Kite Learning Trust who has taken on the position of Trust Commercial Director, said: “As a Trust, we are committed to nurturing ambition and enriching the lives of all children within our schools.

"In line with this mission, our Red Kite Foundation aims to give children life-long memories by giving experiences that they would not usually be able to access.

New foundation launched - Red Kite Learning Trust in Harrogate is committed to nurturing ambition and enriching the lives of all children within its schools. (Picture contributed)

"This could be a trip to an event; encouragement to develop a talent, or a programme or experience to enjoy.”

A fundraising initiative has now been launched to source the finances to help overcome social and economic disadvantage in line with Red Kite Learning Trust’s charitable objects.

Steve Howell said: “We are currently in discussion with a number of businesses who are keen to support our foundation.

"We would particularly like to thank our commercial procurement partner, Pagabo, whose initial funding has enabled us to launch our foundation and immediately start to make a difference.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: "Giving back is central to what we do at Pagabo.

"We look forward to seeing what the foundation makes possible.”

Governed by the Trustees of Red Kite Learning Trust, the foundation will help schools turn creative ideas into programmes and activities to offer to individual pupils or groups of pupils.

Schools will ensure that the funds are carefully directed to make the biggest difference and The Red Kite Foundation Panel will approve applications and oversee work.

To make a donation to the Red Kite Foundation or find out more information, visit: https://www.rklt.co.uk/red-kite-foundation/