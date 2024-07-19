Harrogate school's 'immense pride' in pupils after Yorkshire cricket cup success
In a thrilling display of talent and teamwork, Year 5 and 6 boys from Oatlands Junior School triumphed in the Yorkshire Dynamo 2025 cricket final.
The final match, held at the picturesque Hunslet Nelson Cricket Ground, was a real nail-biter.
Facing a formidable team from Kirkburton Middle School in Huddersfield, the boys rallied, chasing down the target with precision.
Cheers erupted from the parents as the winning runs were scored and the boys lifted the championship trophy high.
Headteacher at Oatlands Junior School, Estelle Scarth, praised the team, saying, from the very first match, the young Harrogate cricketers demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship, resilience, and camaraderie..
"We are immensely proud of our Year 5 and 6 cricketers who represented Oatlands Junior School so brilliantly,” said Mrs Scarth.
"Huge congratulations to the team and also to their parents, who were top class supporters all the way.
"A special mention to Miss Fran Bakes who has coached the team and taken them to each fixture.
"We are all very proud and know that we have future cricket stars in the making."
Back in school, a special assembly was held to celebrate the team's success.
Children and parents gathered to applaud and Red Kite Learning CEO, Richard Sheriff, presented the boys with their trophy and medals.
Mr Sheriff said: “This is a terrific achievement for a team that have shown a huge commitment to each other and the school in this prestigious competition.”