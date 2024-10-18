Harrogate school with 'long tradition' for sport is to launch new Equestrian Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Harrogate school is adding a new sport to its stable of activities for its students.

A new Equestrian Club to give talented riders the opportunity to compete in regional and national competitions has been launched by Ashville College.

The school has a long historic tradition of developing first class sportsmen and women, and the Equestrian Club is the latest co-curricular activity which already ranges from sports such as traditional rugby and tennis to competing in competitions and fixtures on a world stage.

Next summer the Sports Tour will head off for South Africa.

A Harrogate school is introducing a new Equestrian Club to give talented students the opportunity to compete in regional and national competitions. (Picture contributed)

The Equestrian Club was inspired by the pupils themselves who compete out of school and wanted to harness their enthusiasm under the Ashville College umbrella.

Mrs Stephanie Lightbody, Assistant Director of Sport, said pupils’ parents had a long involvement in equestrian activities over the years.

She said: “We now have children from Year 5 to Year 13 who compete in dressage, show jumping, eventing and more.

“They wanted to pull together a team to enter in competitions with their school friends – alongside that we will teach classes which support fitness for riding across a wide variety of age groups,”

Head of Ashville Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson said riding taught children many important life lessons.

“We are very proud to be adding this to the extraordinary number of sports we already offer,” she said.

“Riding gives young people a sense of responsibility and a discipline that serves them well for life.

"It also teaches children motivation to manage their time to fit in alongside their academic studies.

“We have some incredibly talented young riders who will be flying the flag for Yorkshire in competitions up and down the country.”

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is an independent day school for boys and girls aged 2 to 18.

It consists of Acorns Early Years and Ashville’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form.

Ashville College is a member of the HMC, BSA, ISC, and NEASC and an associate member of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust.

Ashville Prep School and Acorns Early Years are also members of ISA.