Harrogate school with 'high ambitions' receives a new-style Ofsted report after grades are scrapped

A Harrogate school with “high ambitions” is celebrating success in the new-style Ofsted report.

The inspection at Oatlands Infant School in December was completed under the revised Ofsted framework after the Labour Government removed the use of grades for overall effectiveness from inspections.

In the report, the Inspector noted that pupils at Oatlands Infant School, which is part of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, were “proud” to be a part of the school and they thrive in an “inclusive environment” where the development of pupils’ character is made a priority.

Parents and carers were described as "overwhelmingly happy with the wealth of opportunities and experiences their children have”.

Good Ofsted report for Harrogate school - Mr Christopher Harrison, Headteacher of Oatlands Infant School, with some of the pupils. (Picture contributed)

These include the Bike Bus initiative and a wide range of activities which take place during school lunchtimes.

This physical activity, which often extends to involve the wider community, has contributed to the ‘outstanding’ grade the school has been awarded for ‘personal development’.

The report also noted that pupils have a love of reading, and they learn to read “quickly and fluently” and praised the support available to pupils with SEND.

Mr Christopher Harrison, Headteacher of Oatlands Infant School, said: “I am delighted that our hard work around inclusion, physical activity and wellbeing has been recognised in our latest Ofsted inspection.

"We work really hard with our wider community to provide our children with an exciting, experience-led education that lays the foundations for happy, healthy lives.

"From our Bike Bus and Bike Library to our Secret Garden, School therapy dog, on-site gym and amazing ‘experience days’, we strive to make learning fun, inclusive and engaging for all children in our care.

"This is delivered by an expert team of passionate pedagogues who love to work with our amazing children.

"Happiness and joy sit at the centre of what we do.

"We champion each and every unique and wonderful child in their journey through our exciting curricular offer.”

Jane Goodwin, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust said: "Knowing the values-led commitment that has gone into Oatlands Infant School, this inspection report is a great reflection of what a special place it is."