Harrogate school wins highest award for sports provision from Government
Rossett Acre Primary School has received the highest reward for its sports provision - the School Games PLATINUM Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.
Headteacher, Mrs Corrine Penhale, said: "We are delighted to have been recognised for our success.
"As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.
"A special thanks to Mrs Wood as our PE Lead who has worked tirelessly to support the physical literacy of our pupils both within the school day and through engaging participation in external competitions."
The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.
Sporting achievements at Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate over the last year have included:
Pupils taking part more frequently in intra-competitions within the school day and also inter competitions where they compete against children from other schools, showing greater determination and finding strength in their teamwork.
Developing links with local communities and completing several inspiring projects.
Ensuring the school provides active playtimes for all year groups through the provision led by the Year 5 Playleaders.
Consistently creating participation experiences that focus on how pupils move, connect, think and feel, helping them understand and develop their own relationship with movement and physical activity to find value, enjoyment and meaning.
Engaging with national sporting opportunities; including International Women's Day and the #letgirlsplay initiative. - providing teacher CPD, where staff have been encouraged to make each lesson as physically active as possible, getting children moving throughout the day and limiting those inactive periods.
