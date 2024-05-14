Harrogate school to offer unique opportunity to parents to see ‘real lessons’ in action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate school is to offer a unique opportunity to families when it open its doors to parents with children preparing for A Levels, their first venture into “big school”.

The Senior School and Sixth Form at Harrogate’s Ashville College will be the first to offer prospective families an opportunity to see real lessons in action as part of new Open Doors events.

Between 9.15am and 10.45am on Friday, May 17, anyone with children aged 11 to 18 can also meet Ashville’s Head, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, and tour the classrooms and other facilities including the Sixth Form Centre, with current pupils as their guides.

Between 9am and noon on Wednesday, May 22, it will be the turn of Acorns Early Years and Prep School, with colourful classrooms and the dedicated Outdoor Learning area open for visits.

Launching Open Doors events in Harrogate - Ashville’ College's Head, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, with pupils. (Picture contributed)

Members of the senior leadership team and the Reception Class Teachers will also be available to answer questions.

There are limited places remaining across the school this September 2024 so families are encouraged to register to see Ashville for themselves.

Over recent years, the emphasis has been on encouraging pupils to be “the best possible version of themselves”, which means an enhanced focus on co-curricular activities.

Both the Outdoor Learning centre and the school’s Future Ready programme epitomise the school’s determination to produce young adults prepared for university or employment.

Open Doors provide an opportunity for parents to witness both academic facilities and to learn more about the school’s initiatives aimed at developing enquiring minds ready for the challenges the future may hold.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “We’re privileged to be able to offer some excellent facilities but, we know, as a school, we cannot stand still.”

“Much of their knowledge may come from the classroom but we hope our co-curricular activities and the opportunities we offer in things like the arts, adventure, IT and the online world will help to mould them as complete individuals ready for whatever they choose to do next.”

