Harrogate school thrilled by visit of BBC TV presenter who was a pupil in the 1970s
Despite the challenging snowy start to the week, Harrogate High School (HHS) was determined to ensure the safety of the school site and provide a timely return for students.
Today, the school was thrilled to welcome back one of its alumni, Mike Bushell, sports presenter for BBC Breakfast.
Mike visited the school to speak with staff and students as part of a special feature for BBC Breakfast, previewing this Saturday's highly anticipated Third Round FA Cup clash between Harrogate Town and Leeds United at Elland Road.
Reflecting on his return to the school, Mike shared how much it has changed since his time as a student, with a new building and an even stronger local following for Harrogate Town.
“It’s good to be back, though there are certainly more Harrogate Town supporters here now than when I was a student,” said Mike who became a pupil at what was called Granby High School in 1977.
He recalled that when he attended it was a community school.
This strong community spirit is obviously still very evident today.
The school was excited to see a former student return and students had the chance to engage with Mike, sharing their enthusiasm for the upcoming match.
The visit served as a reminder of the strong connection between Harrogate High School and the wider community, as well as the exciting opportunities available to students through involvement in local and national events.