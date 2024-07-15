Harrogate school shocked and delighted to receive a letter from legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough
The iconic biologist and natural historian was impressed by a new production starring pupils from Reception to Year 2 at Brackenfield School in Harrogate.
Called A Life on this Planet, the performance at the infants school honoured his extraordinary life.
It began with the young David, highlighting his passion for biology and our planet, before going on to explore the different areas of the world where Sir David filmed for BBC TV.
Included were the Antarctic for Frozen Planet, Australia for Micro Monsters, the Pacific Ocean for The Blue Planet and many more.
Headmaster Joe Masterson said the children were delighted to receive a letter from Sir David, who is now aged 98.
"It was very special to receive Sir David’s hand-written note,” said Mr Masterson.
"The children performed with confidence and showed an array of talent but thanks to Sir David Attenborough, they also gained a deep insight into the challenges for our planet and biodiversity.
"Accustomed as we are to big productions at Brackenfield, this Infant show was that bit more special for the reason that the message was important."
The production was meticulously crafted by Brackenfield’s own Year 2 class teacher, Emilie Moon and Director of Music, Helen Leaf, who provided original songs and music.
The young performers captivated family and friends with their heartfelt portrayal of Sir Attenborough's career evoking emotions and shedding light on his impactful journey.