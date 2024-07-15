Harrogate school shocked and delighted to receive a letter from legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has sent a handwritten letter of praise to youngsters at a Harrogate school.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic biologist and natural historian was impressed by a new production starring pupils from Reception to Year 2 at Brackenfield School in Harrogate.

Called A Life on this Planet, the performance at the infants school honoured his extraordinary life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began with the young David, highlighting his passion for biology and our planet, before going on to explore the different areas of the world where Sir David filmed for BBC TV.

Legendary natural historian Sir David Attenborough was impressed by a new production starring pupils from infants school at Brackenfield in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Included were the Antarctic for Frozen Planet, Australia for Micro Monsters, the Pacific Ocean for The Blue Planet and many more.

Headmaster Joe Masterson said the children were delighted to receive a letter from Sir David, who is now aged 98.

"It was very special to receive Sir David’s hand-written note,” said Mr Masterson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The children performed with confidence and showed an array of talent but thanks to Sir David Attenborough, they also gained a deep insight into the challenges for our planet and biodiversity.

"Accustomed as we are to big productions at Brackenfield, this Infant show was that bit more special for the reason that the message was important."

The production was meticulously crafted by Brackenfield’s own Year 2 class teacher, Emilie Moon and Director of Music, Helen Leaf, who provided original songs and music.

The young performers captivated family and friends with their heartfelt portrayal of Sir Attenborough's career evoking emotions and shedding light on his impactful journey.