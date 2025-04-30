Harrogate school says staging its first Parkrun takeover on the Stray was 'truly special'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate secondary school has shown its support for the town’s weekly Parkrun by staging its own takeover,

Students from Rossett School were joined on Saturday by dedicated staff members, along with two babies in buggies and one very energetic toddler!

Parkrun has been credited with inspiring thousands of people in Harrogate to take up running since the weekly, free, fun, and friendly 5k run began on the Stray more 20 years ago.

Normally held weekly at 9am on a Saturday, the popular event always attracts hundreds of runners.

Takeover of Harrogate Parkrun - Students from Rossett School were joined on Saturday by dedicated staff members. (Picture contributed)

Rossett School’s takeover of Harrogate’s Parkrun last weekend was a way of the secondary school showing its support for this long-standing community event.

Headteacher Mr Tim Milburn said: “We were delighted that Rossett School could support such a long-standing and valued community event.

"I’d like to thank Harrogate Parkrun for letting our school get involved.

"I was a hugely enjoyable morning, and we look forward to joining the Harrogate running community again soon.”

From the first warm-up to the final sprint, the atmosphere was one of camaraderie and celebration.

Whether running, walking, marshalling, or cheering from the sidelines, the Rossett School contingent loved every minute.

Behind the scenes, many more staff and parent volunteers played a vital role in keeping the event running smoothly.

Mr Milburn said: “The school would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part or lent a helping hand, you made the morning truly special.

"Rossett School looks forward to more opportunities to connect with and support the wider community, one stride at a time.”

Part of a worldwide movement, Parkrun was founded by Paul Sinton-Hewitt in October 2004 at Bushy Park in London.

The event is a timed 5k event run with the help of volunteers.

It is open to anyone regardless of age, ability, or background.

The enduring popularity and impact of Harrogate Parkrun was recognised by the town's MP Tom Gordon who tabled a motion in Parliament marking its 20th anniversary last October.

Harrogate Parkrun is always keen to welcome new volunteers.

If you are interested, check the roster at www.parkrun.org.uk/harrogate/futureroster