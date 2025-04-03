Harrogate school says joining academy trust is 'significant milestone' for pupils and parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate school says it is proud to join one of Yorkshire’s leading multi-academy trusts.

Saltergate Schools’ new partnership with Red Kite Learning Trust has been described as a “significant milestone” for pupils, parents and staff.

Mrs Jo Hall, Headteacher of Saltergate Schools, said: "By joining Red Kite Learning Trust, we are securing the best possible future for our pupils, staff, and the wider school community.

“This is a significant milestone for us.

Pupils at Saltergate Schools in Harrogate which has officially Join Red Kite Learning Trust. (Picture contributed)

"We look forward to harnessing the collective expertise, shared resources, and strong network of support that Red Kite Learning Trust provides while maintaining the unique character and strengths of our school.”

Following the Department for Education’s approval in December 2024, extensive planning and transition work has ensured a seamless integration of Saltergate’s nursery, infant, and junior provision into the Trust’s family of now 16 schools across North and West Yorkshire.

As part of Red Kite Learning Trust, Saltergate Schools will benefit from enhanced opportunities for professional development, collaborative learning, and operational efficiencies, ensuring continued growth and success for all pupils.

The Trust’s central team provides expertise in School Improvement, Finance, HR, Estate Management, and additional operational support, allowing school leaders and staff to focus on delivering high-quality education.

Amanda Thornton Jones, Director of Primary Education for Red Kite Learning Trust, Mrs Jo Hall, Headteacher of Saltergate Schools,, Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust. (Picture contributed)

This partnership will provide opportunities to share knowledge with other schools in the Trust including Coppice Valley, Western and Rossett Acre Primary Schools, Oatlands Junior School, Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School and eight schools in Leeds.

Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted to officially welcome Saltergate Schools into our Trust.

"This partnership will strengthen our shared commitment to nurturing ambition, delivering excellence, and enriching the lives of children.

"Saltergate’s passionate staff and engaged school community will bring great value to our Trust, and we are excited to work together to build on their existing successes.”

The integration of Saltergate Schools into Red Kite Learning Trust reinforces a shared vision for high-quality education and a commitment to ensuring every child thrives.

Parents and carers will continue to see the same high standards at Saltergate Schools, now supported by the wider Trust’s resources and expertise.