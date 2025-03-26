Harrogate school 's 'proud' of outstanding university offers after history of advocating for women

A Harrogate school says a series of outstanding university offers for its sixth form students is a reflection of its “proud tradition of advocating for women studying courses in traditionally male-dominated industries”.

A total of 42% of Harrogate Ladies College’s offers are in STEM-related subjects, with the result that careers in Paramedic Science, Veterinary Science, Mechanical Engineering and Medicine well within reach for the current Year 13 cohort.

The school has long exceled in STEM (science, technology, engineering, medicine), said Harrogate Ladies College’s Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Bonnie Christie.

“For a school of our size to consistently receive a high percentage of university offers in STEM subjects is testament to the dedicated and hard-working staff body, and the pathways we have created to ensure those STEM careers are within reach for every student,” she said.

Harrogate Ladies’ College students have received university offers across a wide range of STEM subjects. (Picture contributed)

“Harrogate Ladies’ College has a proud tradition of advocating for women studying courses in traditionally male-dominated industries, and we are so proud of our current Upper Sixth Form students.”

In addition to securing offers for STEM subjects at some of the top universities in the UK, 12% of the Sixth Form received offers from Durham University, including an offer for Durham’s archaeology degree, which was recently named the sixth best in the world.

The majority of applications to Russell Group universities were successful, including places at the University of Sheffield to study Aerospace Engineering, Psychology at the University of St Andrews and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bristol.

Mrs Christie also highlighted the broad range of subjects Harrogate Ladies’ College students gained university offers in, including a full scholarship to one of Paris’ top fashion universities, an offer to study economics at New York University’s Dubai campus, and an unconditional offer in Interior Architecture.

“These diverse subject offerings, combined with our newly launched Empower Programme provides Harrogate Ladies’ College students with a comprehensive Sixth Form experience,” she said.

The Empower Programme is a pioneering Sixth Form leadership and development initiative designed to equip Sixth Form pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College with the skills, confidence, and resilience to excel beyond school.