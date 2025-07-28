Harrogate school reveals secret tips on how to navigate 'emotional' A level results day

A senior teacher at a Harrogate is sharing her top tips for parents and pupils to navigate the emotions of A level results day and how to handle what comes next.

Head of Sixth Form at Harrogate Ladies’ College, Dr Davina Kirby, believes that preparation is the key to feeling calm and in control.

In her new guide, she focuses on what to expect and how to prepare, as pupils navigate the emotions of results day, understand all options and take their next steps.

Navigating A level Results Day: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Emotional moment - Harrogate Ladies' College pupils on A level results day. (Picture contributed)

Before Results Day: Be Prepared

Results day is a busy day, and things happen fast. Make sure to double-check UCAS login details and understand firm and insurance choices.

We also recommend obtaining course codes and contact numbers for Clearing, just in case.

Some universities can be flexible if pupils narrowly miss your grades, so researching historical entry requirements may provide valuable insight.

Useful advice to pupils and parents - Dr Davina Kirby, Head of Sixth Form, Harrogate Ladies' College. (Picture contributed)

If You Meet Your Offers

Meeting a firm offer is a fantastic achievement! UCAS Track will confirm a place automatically, so follow instructions from the university about the finer details such as student finance, enrolment, and accommodation.

If pupils don’t quite their firm but meet their insurance offer, the insurance choice will be automatically confirmed.

Again, UCAS Track will guide pupils, but it’s worth having the university’s contact details for any last-minute questions.

Understanding Clearing

Clearing officially opened on July 5 and runs until mid-October, but most pupils enter it on Results Day if needed. We always advise our pupils to prepare for all possible outcomes.

If things don’t go exactly as planned, please remember there are options.

Many pupils find excellent courses through Clearing every year and go on to have wonderful careers.

How to Prepare for Clearing

Pupils should start by researching courses they’d happily accept if they need to go through Clearing.

My biggest tip is to note down universities, contact numbers, course codes and entry requirements in a spreadsheet.

When is A level Results Day?

This year, A level Results Day is Thursday, August 14.

Pupils receive their results in the morning, while UCAS Track typically updates from around 8am.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, we begin calling each pupil from around 8:30am to discuss their results and ensure they are comfortable with the next steps.

What to Do on Results Day

If pupils do need to enter Clearing:

Log into UCAS Track to find the Clearing number.

Use UCAS and university websites to search for vacancies.

Call universities directly - only pupils can make this call. Have notes, results and questions ready.

When receiving an informal offer a pupil would like to accept, add it to UCAS Track.

Harrogate Ladies’ College welcomes pupils back into school to make these calls with staff on hand to help. Although we can’t speak on behalf of the pupil, we’re there to guide them through it.

Considering a Gap Year

Many pupils benefit from volunteering, work experience or travelling as part of a gap year, which is a valid and often rewarding choice.

There is always the option to reapply in 2026 with existing grades and a clearer sense of direction.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, our support doesn’t stop when pupils leave school; we continue to provide references and advice for alumnae.